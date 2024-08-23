NASCAR: Full Daytona starting lineup if qualifying gets canceled
By Asher Fair
Rain and Daytona Beach go hand in hand, and rain on Friday night could result in the cancellation of the single-car qualifying session to set the starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
According to The Weather Channel, there is only a 24% chance of showers in Daytona Beach, Florida on Friday, which is pretty standard for this time of year. But in Florida, pop-up showers are always a threat.
The qualifying session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked oval is scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Should the qualifying session not happen as planned, the starting lineup for Saturday night's 160-lap Coke Zero Sugar 400 would be set by a four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. That metric set the starting lineup for this past week's race at Michigan International Speedway.
A full breakdown of that formula can be found here. It takes into account the car owner's rank in the owner standings (35%), the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%), the car owner's finish in the most recent race (25%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%).
If qualifying is canceled, here is what the starting lineup will look like.
Daytona starting lineup (if qualifying is canceled)
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
15th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
24th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
30th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
31st - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - Parker Retzlaff, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
39th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
40th - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 24. The reigning race winner is RFK Racing's Chris Buescher. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!