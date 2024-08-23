Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full Daytona starting lineup if qualifying gets canceled

Here is what the starting lineup will look like for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway if qualifying is rained out.

By Asher Fair

Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR
Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR / Chris Graythen/GettyImages
Rain and Daytona Beach go hand in hand, and rain on Friday night could result in the cancellation of the single-car qualifying session to set the starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

According to The Weather Channel, there is only a 24% chance of showers in Daytona Beach, Florida on Friday, which is pretty standard for this time of year. But in Florida, pop-up showers are always a threat.

The qualifying session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked oval is scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Should the qualifying session not happen as planned, the starting lineup for Saturday night's 160-lap Coke Zero Sugar 400 would be set by a four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. That metric set the starting lineup for this past week's race at Michigan International Speedway.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here. It takes into account the car owner's rank in the owner standings (35%), the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%), the car owner's finish in the most recent race (25%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%).

If qualifying is canceled, here is what the starting lineup will look like.

Daytona starting lineup (if qualifying is canceled)

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

15th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

18th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23rd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

24th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

30th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

31st - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32nd - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37th - Parker Retzlaff, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

39th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

40th - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 24. The reigning race winner is RFK Racing's Chris Buescher. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

