NASCAR: Full Iowa starting lineup if qualifying is rained out
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first ever race at Iowa Speedway this Sunday night, and qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon.
However, the weather forecast at the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval throughout the late morning and into the early afternoon is less than promising, and with qualifying scheduled to get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET, that could result in a rainout.
In the event that qualifying is rained out, NASCAR would set the starting lineup using a four-variable metric that they introduced in 2020. It is the same metric used to set the qualifying order, but in reverse and with both groups combined.
A full breakdown of that formula, which includes driver points, owner points, most recent race result, and most recent fastest lap, can be found here.
Here is what the starting lineup would look like for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol in the event that qualifying is canceled.
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
12th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
26th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
31st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Iowa Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16.