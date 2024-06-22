NASCAR: Full New Hampshire starting lineup if qualifying is canceled
By Asher Fair
The weather forecast for NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is anything but promising, and there have already been a number of schedule changes as a result.
Saturday night's Whelen Modified Tour race was moved up to Saturday morning, and Friday afternoon's practice and qualifying sessions for Saturday afternoon's Xfinity Series race were canceled.
According to The Weather Channel, there is an 86% chance of thundershowers throughout Saturday, meaning that there is a chance that qualifying for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race will not take place as planned.
Practice for the USA Today 301 is currently scheduled to take place at 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, followed by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. ET.
If rain washes out qualifying, here is what the starting lineup will look like for this 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Lineup if qualifying is canceled
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
25th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
