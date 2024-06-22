Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: Full New Hampshire starting lineup if qualifying is canceled

With rain in the forecast, here is what the starting lineup will look like for the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway if qualifying is canceled.

By Asher Fair

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The weather forecast for NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is anything but promising, and there have already been a number of schedule changes as a result.

Saturday night's Whelen Modified Tour race was moved up to Saturday morning, and Friday afternoon's practice and qualifying sessions for Saturday afternoon's Xfinity Series race were canceled.

According to The Weather Channel, there is an 86% chance of thundershowers throughout Saturday, meaning that there is a chance that qualifying for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race will not take place as planned.

Practice for the USA Today 301 is currently scheduled to take place at 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, followed by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. ET.

If rain washes out qualifying, here is what the starting lineup will look like for this 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.

NASCAR at New Hampshire: Lineup if qualifying is canceled

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

25th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Next. NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing charter finds surprising home for 2025. NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing charter finds surprising home for 2025. dark

The USA Today 301 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from New Hampshire Motor Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 23, though that is subject to change as well, depending on the weather. Either way, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series