NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Martinsville race

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend.

By Asher Fair

Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set for its first points race on Fox Sports 1 this Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway. The Cook Out 400 is the first of two races scheduled to take place at "The Paperclip" this season, the other being the final race before the championship race in November.

Sunday's race, the eighth of 36 races on the 2024 calendar, is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval.

Because the race is not a superspeedway race, a group qualifying session is set to be utilized on Saturday, and because it is a short track race, drivers are each set to get two timed laps instead of one.

The qualifying groups and qualifying order were determined by the qualifying metric which NASCAR introduced during the 2020 season. For a full breakdown of that format, read more here.

The top five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to battle for the pole position. The remaining drivers from the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the remaining drivers from the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year's format.

NASCAR at Martinsville: Full qualifying order

Group A

1st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

2nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

19th - TBD, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

20th - Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

24th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

33rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

34th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

35th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway. If you have not yet begun a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!

