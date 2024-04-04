NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Martinsville race
Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set for its first points race on Fox Sports 1 this Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway. The Cook Out 400 is the first of two races scheduled to take place at "The Paperclip" this season, the other being the final race before the championship race in November.
Sunday's race, the eighth of 36 races on the 2024 calendar, is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval.
Because the race is not a superspeedway race, a group qualifying session is set to be utilized on Saturday, and because it is a short track race, drivers are each set to get two timed laps instead of one.
The qualifying groups and qualifying order were determined by the qualifying metric which NASCAR introduced during the 2020 season. For a full breakdown of that format, read more here.
The top five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to battle for the pole position. The remaining drivers from the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the remaining drivers from the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year's format.
NASCAR at Martinsville: Full qualifying order
Group A
1st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
2nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
19th - TBD, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
20th - Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
22nd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
33rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
34th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
35th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway. If you have not yet begun a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!