NASCAR team returning at Martinsville after missing Richmond race
MBM Motorsports did not compete at Richmond Raceway after making their NASCAR Cup Series return at Circuit of the Americas.
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports made their first NASCAR Cup Series season in nearly two years when they fielded the No. 66 Ford for Timmy Hill at Circuit of the Americas two weekends ago.
When they confirmed that they would be making their first Cup Series start since they ran at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2022, it was revealed that they planned on competing in a total of 12 races throughout the 2024 season.
While they did not return for this past Easter Sunday evening's event at Richmond Raceway, that schedule has since been expanded, with the team confirming that they also plan to compete in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19, with Hill once again behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
The Carl Long-owned team had not been slated to compete again until the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, when David Starr is set to make his first Cup Series start since 2021.
Now the All-Star Race is not set to mark their next appearance.
The entry list has been released for this coming Sunday afternoon's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, and the No. 66 Ford is surprisingly on it. In fact, the car is the only non-charter entry on the list, though a driver has not yet been announced for the 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval.
MBM Motorsports have not named any drivers for their car beyond the two May races in which they plan to compete.
Provided their plans have not changed, fans can expect to see them compete at
Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16, Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30, the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21, and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
In the playoffs, they plan to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21, Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20, and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
No drivers have been announced by the team for any of these races.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!