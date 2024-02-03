NASCAR: Get $200 for betting on any driver after Clash schedule change
The Busch Light Clash is now scheduled to take place on Saturday night as opposed to Sunday night. Here's how to get $200 just for betting on any NASCAR driver.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway a day early after NASCAR announced a schedule change for the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Due to the threat of torrential rain and flooding in the Los Angeles area throughout Sunday, the 150-lap race around the flat, purpose-built, quarter-mile oval inside the home of the USC Trojans is scheduled to take place tonight as opposed to tomorrow night.
There will no longer be any heat races or a last chance qualifier. The race is set to take place immediately after practice and qualifying. So take advantage of DraftKings Sportsbook's offer now and win an instant $200 just for placing a $5 bet on any driver to win this race.
DraftKings NASCAR promo
Here's how to claim your $200.
1. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using this link (no promo code!)
2. Verify your identity and location.
3. Deposit $10 or more
4. Wager $5 on any driver to win the Busch Light Clash.
Just follow those four easy steps, and your account will be credit with $200 in bonus bets. The driver you pick doesn't even have to win in order for you to be credited, though if he does, you will receive that money on top of the $200 bonus.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin are listed as the co-favorites to win the race at +900. Reigning winner Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing is listed at +1000, and 2022 winner Joey Logano of Team Penske is listed at +1200.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 -- not Fox -- tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Busch Light Clash from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!