NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson losing a race from his 2024 schedule?
By Asher Fair
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who competed in the Indy 500 back in 2022 during his one and only full season in the NTT IndyCar Series, joined NBC's broadcast coverage for the 108th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in late May.
Johnson had to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening, so he ended up having to leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway early due to a four-hour rain delay prior to the Indy 500 green flag.
Johnson's Coca-Cola 600 appearance marked his fifth start of the 2024 season. He now co-owns the Legacy Motor Club team and competes in various races for the team from time to time.
Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR schedule not reduced
As a part of Johnson's recently announced motorsports coverage with NBC Sports, he also joined the broadcast team for the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway two weekends ago, and he is set to do so again at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 6 and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
In total, Johnson is set to make nine appearances behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota this year, and one of his starts is set to come in the season finale at Phoenix in November.
That has reportedly not changed, even after the announcement of his NBC Sports duties for that race weekend. In fact, Johnson will likely contribute to NBC Sports' coverage during some of the other races in which he is set to compete later in the season.
It is worth mentioning that, like the Daytona race, both of Johnson's upcoming races as a part of the NBC team are indeed set to be shown live on NBC, not the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which accounts for exactly half of NBC's 20-race portion of this year's broadcast schedule.
The first four races of the four-round, 10-race playoffs are set to be shown live on USA Network, while the last six are set to be shown live on NBC. The broadcast booth consists of lead announcer Leigh Diffey, who recently took over from Rick Allen, and color commentators Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin this weekend with the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is set to be shown live on USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.
Johnson, who has also made starts at Daytona, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Indianapolis this year, is also set to compete at Kansas again on Sunday, September 29 (USA Network) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20 (NBC).