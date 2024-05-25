NASCAR Cup Series driver at risk of Coca-Cola 600 DNQ?
By Asher Fair
Through the first 13 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is the only race for which the entry list has been full.
In fact, with Cup Series field sizes capped at 40 cars and 42 cars on the entry list, two drivers failed to qualify for this year's running of the "Great American Race".
Now the entry list for this coming Sunday evening's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is also full. However, there are exactly 40 cars on it, meaning that nobody will fail to qualify for the 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.
Non-charter cars locked into Coca-Cola 600; no DNQs
In addition to the 36 charter cars, there are four charter cars on the entry list for the Coca-Cola 600. They include the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, the No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet for Ty Dillon, the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford for B.J. McLeod, and the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota for Jimmie Johnson.
With that number sitting at four and not five or more, Yeley, Dillon, McLeod, and Johnson are all locked into the crown jewel race, the longest on the Cup Series schedule.
Yeley and NY Racing Team most recently competed in the March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Dillon most recently competed for Kaulig Racing at Texas Motor Speedway, though Team AmeriVet, rebranded from The Money Team Racing, have not competed since March 2023 at Circuit of the Americas.
McLeod most recently competed in the April race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that was with Live Fast Motorsports. MBM Motorsports have made select appearances this year, most recently last weekend during All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway with Timmy Hill behind the wheel. Johnson most recently competed at Darlington Raceway two weekends ago.
Tune in to Fox at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.