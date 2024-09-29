NASCAR: Kansas playoff race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Kansas Speedway is set to get the round of 12 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs underway this Sunday afternoon with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET.
The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval played host to the closest finish in Cup Series history back in May. It is one of seven tracks on the four-round, 10-race playoff schedule which also made an appearance during the 26-race regular season.
The entire three-race opening round of the postseason was shown live on USA Network, just like the regular season finale at Darlington.
This Sunday's 267-lap race is set to become the fifth straight race shown on the NBCUniversal-owned network that has served as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
Kansas race not being shown on NBC
This race is the 10th and final race on USA Network this season. The playoffs are scheduled to wrap up with six consecutive races on NBC itself, starting with next Sunday afternoon's race at Talladega Superspeedway and concluding with the championship decider at Phoenix Raceway in November.
The broadcast booth remains the same on both NBC and USA Network, with Leigh Diffey serving as the lead announcer alongside color commentators Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. Diffey recently replaced Rick Allen as the lead announcer.
Following this weekend, USA Network is not set to air another Cup Series race until next season, though which race has not yet been announced.
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule is set to reduce from 20 races to 14 next year, thanks to the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports to the schedule as a part of NASCAR's new seven-year media rights deal, and USA Network is still set to show 10 events, just like this year. NBC itself is set to drop from 10 races down to four.
NBC's portion of the schedule is still set to wrap up the season and include the entire postseason.
The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be broadcast live from Kansas Speedway on USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 29. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the reigning race winner, though it was Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson who won at the track back in May. Both drivers are still championship eligible.