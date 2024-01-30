NASCAR team fills final open seat for Busch Light Clash
Josh Williams is set to drive Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet in the Busch Light Clash NASCAR preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing announced that Josh Williams is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in this Sunday night's Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. All 36 of the NASCAR Cup Series charter entries now have confirmed drivers for the preseason exhibition race.
The former DGM Racing driver joined Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series team for the 2024 season and is set to compete in select Cup Series races behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet throughout the year.
Kaulig Racing's lone full-time Cup Series driver for 2024 is Daniel Hemric, who spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in the Xfinity Series. He is set to drive the No. 31 Chevrolet after Justin Haley left to join Rick Ware Racing.
NASCAR charter lineup set for L.A.
The other 35 charter entries already had confirmed drivers for Sunday's race at the purpose-built, quarter-mile oval inside the home of the USC Trojans.
Of those 35 entries, 34 are set to be driven by full-time drivers throughout the 2024 season. The other one, Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford, is set to be driven by Kaz Grala in the Busch Light Clash. Grala is set to drive the car in 24 of the 36 points race as well.
A.J. Allmendinger, who competed full-time for Matt Kaulig's team last year but is set to drop back down to the Xfinity Series this year, is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Like Williams, he too is set to drive the car in select races throughout the season. Beyond Williams' second scheduled start in the season's second points race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the rest of their schedules remain unconfirmed. The No. 16 Chevrolet will likely have additional drivers this year as well.
Tune in to Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 4 for the live broadcast of the Busch Light Clash from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.