NASCAR team makes another driver change for Richmond race
Kaulig Racing are set to welcome a fifth different driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet, and we are only approaching the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season's seventh race.
By Asher Fair
Four drivers have driven the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing up to this point in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, with A.J. Allmendinger and Derek Kraus each making two starts and Josh Williams and Shane van Gisbergen each making one.
Now a fifth driver is set to drive the car in this coming Easter Sunday night's race at Richmond Raceway, the seventh of 36 races on this year's schedule.
Ty Dillon, who had been rumored as a potential Kaulig Racing driver for the 2024 season over the offseason, has finally landed a ride with Matt Kaulig's team, beginning with this weekend's 400-lap Toyota Owners 400 around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval.
Ty Dillon back in the NASCAR Cup Series
Dillon is also set to compete for the organization at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14; New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23; Richmond Raceway again on Sunday, August 11; and Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29.
With Dillon confirmed for five races, Williams confirmed for one more, Kraus confirmed for four more and van Gisbergen confirmed for seven more, the No. 16 Chevrolet is now only in need of a driver for 13 of the season's 30 remaining races.
Allmendinger is also expected to make additional starts, though he did compete in this past weekend's race for the team in a third non-chartered entry (No. 13 Chevrolet) at Circuit of the Americas.
With Dillon set to compete this weekend, Williams set to compete next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Dillon set to compete the following weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, and van Gisbergen set to compete the weekend after that at Talladega Superspeedway, the next race for which the No. 16 Chevrolet does not currently have a confirmed driver is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at Dover Motor Speedway.
On only one occasion so far this season has the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet been the same from one week to the next, with that scenario unfolding when Kraus made the first two starts of his Cup Series career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway earlier this month.
