NASCAR: Ty Dillon lands new ride with team not named Kaulig Racing
Long-rumored Kaulig Racing candidate Ty Dillon is set to compete full-time during the 2024 NASCAR season, but not with Kaulig Racing.
By Asher Fair
Rackley WAR have confirmed that Ty Dillon is set to compete full-time behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet throughout the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. Matt DiBenedetto had driven the truck full-time since the start of the 2022 season, up until he was released with only a few races remaining on the 2023 schedule.
Dillon has long been linked to a full-time Cup Series ride with Kaulig Racing after losing his ride with Spire Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet to rookie Carson Hocevar, marking the fourth consecutive season after which he has lost his ride.
When it was confirmed that A.J. Allmendinger would be moving back to Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team after spending just one full season behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet, Dillon's move was viewed as inevitable.
But the fact that he is now set to compete full-time in the Truck Series all but rules out a full-time Cup Series move for 2024.
A driver cannot compete for points in more than one national NASCAR series.
Even before his Rackey WAR deal, there was significant doubt cast on Dillon competing full-time in the Cup Series in 2024.
Kaulig Racing announced that Allmendinger would actually be returning to the No. 16 Chevrolet for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, effectively eliminating the possibility of that car having a single full-time driver.
The 31-year-old Welcome, North Carolina native making select starts for Kaulig Racing throughout the 2024 season has not been ruled out, however, as the No. 16 Chevrolet does not have a confirmed driver for any races beyond the season opener.
Dillon has not competed in the Truck Series since running one race for Bret Holmes Racing in 2021, and he has not competed full-time in the series since driving for his grandfather's team, Richard Childress Racing, in 2012 and 2013.
He won three races during those two seasons and recorded finishes of fourth and second place in the point standings, respectively.