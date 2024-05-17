NASCAR: Kyle Larson replacement ineligible for All-Star Race?
By Asher Fair
It was announced a few weekends ago that Kevin Harvick is set to serve as the standby driver for Kyle Larson at North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race this coming weekend, with Larson set to be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway practicing and attempting to qualify for the following weekend's 108th running of the Indy 500.
Harvick retired from Cup Series competition after a 23-year career at the conclusion of the 2023 season, and he now serves as a driver analyst in the NASCAR on Fox broadcast booth alongside lead announcer Mike Joy and fellow driver analyst -- and former Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate -- Clint Bowyer.
Larson, who is trying to become just the fifth driver to run the Memorial Day Double, first by competing in IndyCar's Indy 500 and then by flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, has opted to remain at Indianapolis this Friday for the "Fast Friday" practice session, when the engines are turned up to the max in preparation of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.
As a result, Harvick is set to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in Friday's practice and qualifying sessions for Sunday's All-Star Race.
Depending on Larson's qualifying position for Saturday (random selection on Friday night after practice) and how many qualifying attempts he wants/needs to make, there is no guarantee that he would be able to make it to North Wilkesboro in time for Saturday night's heat races.
However, Larson's priority on Sunday is the All-Star Race. This means that even if his Indy 500 qualifying speed on Saturday locks him into Sunday's Top 12 qualifying session, he is not guaranteed to make another qualifying run.
Likewise, even if he does, and his speed is good enough for the Firestone Fast Six, there is no guarantee that he will run for the pole position. It all depends on timing.
Kevin Harvick ineligible beyond All-Star practice and qualifying
In the event that Larson cannot make it to the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval in time for Saturday night's heat races, he would be slated to start the 200-lap main event on Sunday night from the rear of the field.
Harvick will have already qualified the No. 5 Chevrolet to solidify its spot in the race, but he is not eligible to compete in the heat races. Even if he were, the post-heat race driver change would presumably still result in Larson starting in the back. Harvick is also not eligible to compete in the All-Star Race itself, if Larson should somehow get stuck at Indianapolis on Sunday.
Yes, Harvick is a former Cup Series champion, and yes, he is a past All-Star Race winner. Both are criteria used to determine who is eligible.
However, the only way that a driver who no longer competes full-time in the Cup Series can be eligible for this year's All-Star Race is if he is a race winner from 2023 or 2024, and Harvick has not won a race since August 2022.
That's why A.J. Allmendinger, who is also not a full-time driver this year, is still eligible; he won at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last October. It's also why Shane van Gisbergen, who is also not a full-time driver, is still eligible; he won at the Chicago Street Course last July. However, he will not compete this weekend.
