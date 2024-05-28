NASCAR: Major Stewart-Haas Racing announcement looming
By Asher Fair
There have been rumors since last year about Stewart-Haas Racing, which have experienced a significant downturn in performance since the end of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, potentially selling one or more of their four charters.
Nothing along the lines of a charter sale came to fruition after the 2023 season, with the team keeping all four charters in 2024.
Josh Berry replaced the retiring Kevin Harvick behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford, Noah Gragson replaced Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford, while Chase Briscoe stayed behind the wheel of the No. 14 Ford and Ryan Preece stayed behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford.
But amid a rough start to the 2024 season, which sees none of the team's four drivers above the provisional playoff cut line through 14 races, the rumors of Stewart-Haas Racing potentially making major changes have reemerged.
Not only are the team said to be considering selling charters; they are reportedly considering selling their entire operation, which would leave the futures of all four of their drivers in question.
Major Stewart-Haas Racing announcement looming?
Any decisions involving the team unloading their four charters would effectively reset the charter market, given the law of supply and demand.
Charter prices have skyrocketed in recent years, with Spire Motorsports reportedly paying near $40 million to acquire a third from Live Fast Motorsports at the end of last year.
Even with multiple teams said to be eyeing additional charters, it's tough to imagine that the sudden availability of four more would continue to drive up prices. Uncertainty regarding the future of the NASCAR charter agreement could also cloud the process.
Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass is reporting that, while there has been a sense that "nobody knows anything" about Stewart-Haas Racing's future in recent weeks, an announcement could provide more clarity at some point on Tuesday.
In response to the rumors about Stewart-Haas Racing's future, there have been plenty of rumors regarding where each of the team's four drivers could end up competing next year as well.
While there have already been some significant announcements regarding next year's driver lineup, any news on Stewart-Haas Racing would be the first major domino to fall.