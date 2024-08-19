NASCAR: Michigan race not being broadcast on NBC after rainout
By Asher Fair
For the second year in a row, what was scheduled to be a Sunday afternoon NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was indeed started on Sunday afternoon before being halted due to rain and pushed back to Monday.
Just 51 laps of the 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan, including the entire 45-lap first stage and six laps of the ensuing stage break, were run on Sunday before the race was red flagged and then ultimately called due to rain.
The remaining 149 laps are scheduled to be run on Monday, with the yellow flag set to come back out at around 11:00 a.m. ET before the green flag flies to get the action back underway.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won stage one after staying out while most other drivers came into the pits during the caution flag period caused by the single-car spin of Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.
After Blaney eventually made his pit stop during the stage break, stage one runner-up Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports inherited the race lead and is now the leader.
Postponed Michigan race not on NBC
The FireKeepers Casino 400 is one of six regular season races on USA Network's broadcast schedule. USA Network has served as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since 2022, after NBC Sports Network shut down in late 2021.
With the schedule change, the race is still set to be shown on USA Network as opposed to NBC. Following this race, there is one regular season race remaining on each this year, with NBC set to air this coming Saturday night's race live from Daytona International Speedway and USA Network set to air the following Sunday night's race live from Darlington Raceway.
USA Network is set to lead off the four-round, 10-race playoffs with live coverage of four consecutive events, while NBC is set to wrap up the season with six in a row, including November's championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
USA Network is set to lead off the four-round, 10-race playoffs with live coverage of four consecutive events, while NBC is set to wrap up the season with six in a row, including November's championship race at Phoenix Raceway.