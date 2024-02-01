NASCAR: New favorite emerges for Sunday's Busch Light Clash
Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. are now co-favorites to win Sunday night's NASCAR preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
By Asher Fair
When DraftKings Sportsbook originally published the odds to win this coming Sunday evening's Busch Light Clash NASCAR Cup Series preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, reigning winner Martin Truex Jr. was listed as the favorite.
The driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 19 Toyota was not an overwhelming favorite, with his odds only listed at +750 (bet $100 to win $750).
Such long odds for a favorite were not unexpected, due to the chaotic nature of this event since it was moved from Daytona International Speedway to a purpose-built, quarter-mile track inside the home of the USC Trojans two years ago. But Truex was still viewed as the man to beat after finding victory lane last year.
New Busch Light Clash favorite emerges
Now, however, Truex's odds have moved to +850, and another driver has emerged as a co-favorite: Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson.
Larson has recorded two fifth place finishes in the Busch Light Clash since it was moved to the iconic stadium in 2022, and he is one of the few drivers in the field whom it's always hard to bet against.
While his success in the first two seasons of the Next Gen era (seven total wins) does not quite mirror his success in his first season with Rick Hendrick's team back in 2021 (10 wins), he has proven that he is capable of winning anywhere. Four of his 21 career wins are short track wins, with two coming last year alone.
Given how unpredictable this event has been, it would not be surprising to see the odds shift again before Sunday night. Currently listed just behind Truex and Larson at +900 are Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.
Fox is set to broadcast the Busch Light Clash live from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 4.