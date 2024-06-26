NASCAR has a new points leader after New Hampshire race
By Asher Fair
There were doubts about NASCAR getting Sunday's USA Today 301 in as scheduled at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, given the ominous weather forecast, and there were doubts about the race being run in its entirety after a red flag on lap 219 of lap 301 due to rain.
But the race was indeed finished on Sunday, and it was even extended by four laps due to overtime. It was Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell who triumphed at the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire, a track where he secured his first victory of the 2022 season en route to his first career Championship 4 appearance.
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott entered Sunday's 305-lap race as the points leader. His only win of the year came at Texas Motor Speedway back in April, but he had finished no lower than 19th in the season's first 17 races. Every other driver in the series had recorded at least one finish outside of the top 30.
Elliott took the lead from teammate Kyle Larson after last Sunday night's race at Iowa Speedway. Now Larson, who finished the USA Today 301 in fourth place, is back on top, though he is technically tied with Elliott, who finished in 18th.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott share points lead
Larson owns the tiebreaker due to the fact that he has won three races this year. He found victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Sonoma Raceway. He missed the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway but was granted a playoff waiver, so he is tied for the points lead despite having not competed in all 18 races.
The drivers of Rick Hendrick's No. 5 Chevrolet and No. 9 Chevrolet find themselves 40 points ahead of the driver in third place, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin. Hamlin also has three wins this year, tied with Larson, Bell, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron for the series lead.
Bell sits in sixth place in the point standings ahead of Byron in seventh. The highest non-winner in the standings is Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. in fourth.
The second half of the 36-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway at Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday, June 30. The Ally 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.