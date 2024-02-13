NASCAR team still seeking a driver, not locked into Daytona 500
NY Racing Team may be on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, but they still need a driver.
By Asher Fair
The entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was released on Monday, and it featured 42, not just 41, cars.
With the 36 charter entries all locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, there were set to be five drivers battling for the final four spots in the 40-car field. Now there are set to be six, meaning that two will fail to qualify.
NY Racing Team, which made their most recent Daytona 500 appearance with Greg Biffle behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet in 2022, are set to return to the "Great American Race" in 2024, also with the No. 44 Chevrolet.
However, NY Racing Team have not yet named a Daytona 500 driver.
One thing we do know is that Biffle, who competed in five races for NY Racing Team during his return season two years ago, will not be that driver. We also know that whoever that driver ends up being, he will not be locked into the race.
Two drivers of non-charter entries are set to lock into the Daytona 500 on speed in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET), and two more are set to lock into the race based on their results in Thursday night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET).
Two drivers will then be left on the outside looking in.
The five confirmed drivers of non-charter cars include Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, RFK Racing's David Ragan, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson.
