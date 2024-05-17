NASCAR: One driver change for North Wilkesboro, and it's no surprise
By Asher Fair
Aside from the addition of Timmy Hill and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford to the entry list for this Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, there is only one driver change to note ahead of the race weekend.
Because A.J. Allmendinger qualified for the All-Star Race by winning the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last October, he is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing in Sunday's 200-lap race for $1 million around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval.
Allmendinger, who competes full-time for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series this season after running full-time for the organization in the Cup Series last year, has made four Cup Series starts so far this year, including three behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
A.J. Allmendinger set to compete in NASCAR All-Star Race
He drove the No. 16 Chevrolet in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway before returning at Bristol Motor Speedway four weeks later. He most recently competed at Dover Motor Speedway in late April. Derek Kraus drove the car in the two most recent races at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Raceway.
Allmendinger also competed in the race at Circuit of the Americas in March, but that was behind the wheel of the No. 13 Chevrolet, the non-charter car which the team have only fielded on that occasion this year. Shane van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet in that race.
Despite being eligible for the All-Star Race himself, thanks to his victory on the streets of Chicago, Illinois last year, van Gisbergen will not compete this weekend.
Van Gisbergen is a full-time Xfinity Series driver for Kaulig Racing as well, but the team will not be adding a non-charter entry for him at North Wilkesboro. The team's other charter entry is the No. 31 Chevrolet, which is driven full-time by Daniel Hemric. Hemric is among those not locked into the All-Star Race, meaning he must qualify either via the All-Star Open or the NASCAR Fan Vote.
Trackhouse Racing Team, the team with which van Gisbergen remains under contract after signing a deal last year, will also not do so. Their two full-time drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, are both locked into the All-Star Race.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 19. The All-Star Race itself is set to come on at 8:00 p.m. ET.