NASCAR: Postponed Daytona 500 not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
Despite the postponement, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is still set to be shown on Fox.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season had been scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. But the weather did not allow that to happen.
Steady rain made the decision easy for NASCAR, which announced yesterday morning that the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval had been postponed until Monday afternoon.
The "Great American Race", which had been scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, it now scheduled to get underway at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon.
The race is set to take place after the 120-lap Xfinity Series race, the United Rentals 300. This race is set to get underway at 11:00 a.m. ET after being postponed from Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET, also due to rain.
Daytona 500 still being shown on Fox
Despite the postponement, Fox is still set to provide live coverage of the Daytona 500. The race will not be shown on Fox Sports 1. Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick are set to be in the broadcast booth on Monday afternoon. Harvick, who retired from Cup Series competition after the 2023 season, has never announced a Cup Series points race.
The season opener is the first of seven consecutive races set to be shown live on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1. Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Richmond Raceway are also scheduled to host races during this stretch.
Of the 16 points races on Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, 10 are set to be shown live on Fox and six are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. Fox Sports 1 is also set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
The United Rentals 300, on the other hand, is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. Fox Sports 1 had initially been set to provide live coverage of the race on Saturday, so this is also unchanged.
Tune in to Fox at 4:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway.