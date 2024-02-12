NASCAR: Provisional Daytona 500 entry list as key deadline looms
The entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is not yet solidified with just two days to go before qualifying.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place less than one week from today at Daytona International Speedway -- weather permitting, of course.
The entry list for the 66th annual running of the "Great American Race" is not yet set in stone, as there is still a possible entry that has not yet been confirmed. It is currently sitting at 41 cars, and only 40 can compete in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
There are effectively five drivers battling for four spots that go to non-charter entries, as the 36 charter cars are locked in. Teams have until Wednesday to be added to the entry list, as that is when the garage is scheduled to open and when the single-car qualifying session (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET) is scheduled to be held.
The single-car session solidifies the front row for the Daytona 500 and the starting lineups for the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET). It also locks the fastest two non-charter entries into the field. The Duel results solidify the rest of the Daytona 500 starting lineup and also determine which other two non-charter cars get in.
Here's a look at the 41 confirmed Daytona 500 entries with less than 48 hours remaining until the deadline.
Provisional Daytona 500 entry list
NOTE: (R) means rookie, * means non-charter entry
Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 62* - Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 34 - Michael McDowell
No. 36* - Kaz Grala
No. 38 - Todd Gilliland
Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman
Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs
JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger
No. 31 - Daniel Hemric
Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones
No. 84* - Jimmie Johnson
Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 78* - B.J. McLeod
RFK Racing, Ford
No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
No. 60* - David Ragan
Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch
Rick Ware Racing, Ford
No. 15 - Riley Herbst
No. 51 - Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 7 - Corey LaJoie
No. 71 - Zane Smith (R)
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
No. 4 - Josh Berry (R)
No. 10 - Noah Gragson
No. 14 - Chase Briscoe
No. 41 - Ryan Preece
Team Penske, Ford
No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano
Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet
No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez
23XI Racing, Toyota
No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick
Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
No. 21 - Harrison Burton
Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.