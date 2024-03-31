NASCAR: Richmond race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
No NASCAR Cup Series points race has been shown on Fox Sports 1 yet this season, and that is set to remain the case this weekend.
By Asher Fair
The first six points races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season were shown live on Fox after the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was moved from Fox to Fox Sports 1. That network change took place because of the fact that the race was moved up by a day due to inclement weather.
The streak of races on Fox is set to hit seven in a row to start the 2024 regular season, as this coming Easter Sunday night's race at Richmond Raceway is also set to be shown live on Fox instead of Fox Sports 1.
Sunday's 400-lap Toyota Owners 400 around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval is the final race on Fox until the race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 21, however, as the next two races after this one are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.
Those two races are scheduled to take place at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 7 and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14.
Fox has just three races left; Fox Sports 1 with seven
Including the Busch Light Clash and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May, Fox's portion of the schedule consists of 18 races: 10 on Fox and eight on Fox Sports 1. The three remaining races on Fox after this weekend are those at Talladega on Sunday, April 21, Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, and Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.
Following the race at Sonoma, NBC and USA Network are set to take over for the remainder of the regular season (10 races) and the playoffs (10 races).
NBC is set to show four regular season races and the final six playoff races, while the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network when the latter shut down after 2021, is set to show six regular season races and the first four playoff races.
After the switch from Fox to NBC, USA Network is set to air the first two races at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23. The first race of the season on NBC is scheduled to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30.
The 2024 season is the final season of the current media rights deal, as Amazon and TNT Sports are set to enter the equation next year with five races each. Fox and NBC are set to scale back to 14 races apiece (again shared with Fox Sports 1 and USA Network, respectively).
