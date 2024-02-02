NASCAR: Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 Cup races not with Trackhouse
Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series starts are set to come with Kaulig Racing, not Trackhouse Racing Team.
By Asher Fair
After Shane van Gisbergen became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win on debut in six decades last season, Trackhouse Racing Team signed him to a developmental deal to get him acclimated to various tracks ahead of a potential full-time move down the road.
Van Gisbergen won the inaugural race on the streets of Chicago as a part of the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team's PROJECT91 initiative, which is aimed at giving international racing stars the chance to compete in select Cup Series races. He also competed in the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Trackhouse Racing Team and Kaulig Racing reached an agreement to have the 34-year-old New Zealander run the full Xfinity Series schedule with the latter, while it was also confirmed that he would run a seven-race Cup Series schedule.
Now it has been confirmed that his seven-race Cup Series schedule, which could still expand, is set to be with Kaulig Racing, not Trackhouse Racing Team, which was initially believed to be the plan.
Shane van Gisbergen 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Van Gisbergen is set compete in the races at Circuit of the Americas (Sunday, March 24), Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, October 6), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 26), the Chicago Street Course (Sunday, July 7), Watkins Glen International (Sunday, September 15), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, October 20).
However, he is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, not the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing Team, in these seven events.
Thus far, the only other two confirmed drivers of the No. 16 Chevrolet are A.J. Allmendinger and Josh Williams. They have only been confirmed for a total of two points races, meaning that the seat is still free for 27 of the 36 events on the schedule. All three drivers could see their schedules expand.
With van Gisbergen set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet as opposed to Trackhouse Racing Team's No. 91 Chevrolet in these races, it remains to be seen what Trackhouse Racing Team have planned, if anything, for PROJECT91 throughout the 2024 campaign.
