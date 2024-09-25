NASCAR: Surprise driver change ends Hendrick Motorsports rumor
By Asher Fair
Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing recently confirmed a rare in-season driver change, with Corey LaJoie and Justin Haley set to switch seats beginning with this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
It was confirmed over the summer that LaJoie would not be back with Spire Motorsports for what would have been a fifth season in 2025, and while he has not been confirmed by Rick Ware Racing as the driver of the No. 51 Ford for next year, the early move gives Rick Ware's team the opportunity to assess his potential as they seek a long-term replacement for Haley.
As for Haley, there were rumors earlier in the year that he could make the move to a larger team amid an impressive 2024 season with Rick Ware Racing following two years with Kaulig Racing. He had stated over the summer that he would compete for Rick Ware Racing for as long as team owner Rick Ware wanted him to, but now he is set to reunite with Spire Motorsports.
In addition to the final seven races of the 2024 season, he has also been confirmed by Spire Motorsports as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for the 2025 season, solidifying the team's driver lineup. Current Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell is set to replace Zane Smith, and Carson Hocevar is set to return for a second year.
The move also ends a rumor involving Hendrick Motorsports and Alex Bowman.
There had been rumors swirling in recent months that Hendrick Motorsports could opt to move on from Alex Bowman, even though he is under contract with the team through the 2026 season and primary sponsor Ally Financial is under contract through 2028.
Those rumors didn't go away even after Bowman won at the Chicago Street Course to punch his playoff ticket and end a win drought of over two years, given how many races each of his teammates had won between his two most recent trips to victory lane. William Byron won 11 races, Kyle Larson won nine, and Chase Elliott won six.
Haley, given his impressive performance and consistent ability to outperform his equipment at the team considered by many to be the slowest among teams with Cup Series charters, had been viewed as Bowman's most likely replacement.
But now the 25-year-old Winamac, Indiana native is under contract with Spire Motorsports, the team with which he scored a massive upset victory in July 2019 at Daytona International Speedway, through at least the end of the 2025 season.
And although there was never any substance behind the rumors linking Bowman to an early exit from Hendrick Motorsports, now the 31-year-old Tucson, Arizona native can officially say that his seat his safe – and, of course, tell the haters to "keep talking".
Bowman advanced to the round of 12 of this year's playoffs. This season marks the sixth time he has made it to the postseason in seven years with Hendrick Motorsports, and on all six occasions, he has advanced to the round of 12, providing further proof that there is no need for Rick Hendrick's team to fix what isn't broken, even if he hasn't won as often as his teammates.
The round of 12 is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, September 29 with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET from Kansas Speedway. USA Network is set to provide live coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.