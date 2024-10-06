NASCAR: Talladega playoff race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Darlington Raceway was shown live on USA Network, and USA Network has opened up the four-round, 10-race postseason by airing four consecutive races.
But starting with this Sunday afternoon's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, all six races remaining on the playoff schedule are set to be shown on NBC.
USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel which replaced NBC Sports Network on the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021, is not set to air another Cup Series race until 2025.
Talladega race set to be shown on NBC
Sunday's 188-lap race is set to become the first race shown on NBC since the penultimate race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway back in August.
Next year, a new seven-year media rights deal is set to go into effect, and it includes Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, in addition to existing NASCAR media partners Fox and NBC.
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule is still set to wrap up the season, but it has been reduced from 20 races to 14. USA Network is still to air 10 races, like it did this year, while NBC itself is set to drop from 10 to four.
The current NBC broadcast booth is made up of the same individuals whether a race is shown live on NBC or USA Network. Leigh Diffey recently took over from Rick Allen as the lead announcer, and Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte serve as color commentators.
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 6. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the reigning race winner, though 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won at the track back in April.