NASCAR: Talladega race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
Back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races were shown on Fox Sports 1 instead of Fox, but that trend will not continue this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
By Asher Fair
After a seven-race stretch of races on Fox opened up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Fox Sports 1 has shown back-to-back races at Martinsville Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.
There are just three races remaining on Fox's schedule (compared to five on Fox Sports 1) prior to the mid-season switch from Fox to NBC in mid-June, and the first of those three races is scheduled to take place this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
The GEICO 500 is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, and it is set to be shown live on Fox, making it the first race on Fox since the Easter Sunday night race at Richmond Raceway on March 31.
Talladega race not being shown on Fox Sports 1
Following this Sunday afternoon's race, the next four races are all set to be shown on Fox Sports 1. This stretch includes the events at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5; Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12; and the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19 (plus the preceding All-Star Open).
Beyond this weekend, the season's two remaining races on Fox are the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 and the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9, the final race before the switch to NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The only other race until then is the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, June 2
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule consists of 10 races on NBC and 10 on USA Network. The 10 races on NBC include four regular season events and the final six playoff races, and the 10 races on USA Network include six regular season events and the first four playoff races.
USA Network is set to shown the first two races after the switch at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23, before NBC is scheduled to air its first race of the season at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30.
This is the 10th and final season of NASCAR's current media rights deal. A new seven-year deal is set to go into effect next year, and it also includes select races for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. They are set to get five mid-season races apiece, with Fox set to drop from 18 to 14 to start the year and NBC set to drop from 20 to 14 to conclude the year.
