NASCAR team, driver not returning for Dover after Talladega return
Beard Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo returned to the NASCAR Cup Series for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but they will not be back at Dover Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Beard Motorsports, which have fielded an entry in almost all NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway dating back to 2017, made their first appearance of the 2024 season at Daytona for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.
They did so with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet. With the No. 62 Chevrolet being a non-charter car, it was not initially locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, but Alfredo managed to lock in on speed. He failed to finish the race but was scored in 27th place, 12 spots higher than his starting position.
The team had not returned to Cup Series competition until this past weekend's race at Talladega. Alfredo returned to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet in this 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.
Alfredo was never at risk of missing the race, as there were only two non-charter cars on the entry list. He qualified in 24th place and finished in a career-high sixth after leading four laps.
Beard Motorsports, Anthony Alfredo not returning at Dover
But after Beard Motorsports and Alfredo returned for Sunday's GEICO 500, they will not return for this coming Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Considering the fact that the team have only made three starts in non-superspeedway races, this is not surprising.
The only other two planned races for Beard Motorsports are the other races at Daytona and Talladega on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, October 6, respectively. They have not confirmed a driver for either one of these two races.
As for Alfredo, he is currently competing full-time for Our Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He has racked up four top 10 finishes through nine races this season and sits in 12th place in the point standings with a top finish of third at Talladega.
Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Wurth 400 this Sunday, April 28. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!