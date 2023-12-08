NASCAR team brings back old driver, changes car number
Anthony Alfredo is set to return to Our Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and the No. 02 Chevrolet has been renumbered.
By Asher Fair
Our Motorsports confirmed that Anthony Alfredo, who competed full-time for the team during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, is set to return to the team to compete full-time once again in 2024.
The team have fielded the No. 02 Chevrolet full-time since entering the series in 2020, and in 2021 and 2022, they fielded the No. 23 Chevrolet as well. Alfredo drove the No. 23 Chevrolet in 2022 and finished in 15th place in the point standings with four top 10 finishes.
But the team scaled back to one car again in 2023. Now that car, the No. 02 Chevrolet, has been renumbered to No. 5, and that is the entry the 24-year-old Ridgefield, Connecticut native is set to pilot throughout the 2024 season. There are no plans for the team to bring back a second car for the upcoming 33-race campaign.
Anthony Alfredo spent the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing full-time for B.J. McLeod Motorsports
He finished in 20th place in the point standings with two top 10 finishes. He also competed in two Cup Series races, his first two Cup Series races since he competed full-time for Front Row Motorsports in 2021, with the Live Fast Motorsports team that B.J. McLeod co-owns along with former Front Row Motorsports driver Matt Tifft.
In 2024, Dude Wipes is set to serve as a primary sponsor of Alfredo's No. 5 Chevrolet, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in mid-February. When he competed for the team in 2022, he finished in seventh place to open up the season at Daytona, his third best finish of the season.
Alfredo's best season in the Xfinity Series came in 2020, when he competed part-time for Richard Childress Racing. He secured nine top 10 finishes, including a career-best third place result at Texas Motor Speedway, in 19 starts throughout the 33-race season.