NASCAR team changing drivers again for Las Vegas race
Kaulig Racing are set to bring in their third driver in three races behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet to start the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
By Asher Fair
Instead of going with a single driver for their No. 16 Chevrolet throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season like they did last year, Kaulig Racing have opted to revert to their 2022 technique, bringing in multiple drivers to share the entry.
A.J. Allmendinger, who drove the car full-time last year, opened up the season behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and finished in sixth place. He now competes full-time for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series, just as he did in 2021 and 2022.
Josh Williams, who also now competes full-time for the team in the Xfinity Series, competed in this past Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his first Cup Series race since 2022 -- and first ever with Kaulig Racing. He was taken out in an early incident.
Now Derek Kraus is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Kaulig Racing.
Kraus, who qualified the No. 16 Chevrolet for the team at Richmond Raceway last August when Allmendinger was competing in the Xfinity Series race at Road America, is set to drive the car in this Sunday afternoon's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, giving the car three drivers in three races to open up the 36-race season.
Kraus is set to remain behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet for the following Sunday afternoon's race at Phoenix Raceway as the second race of a six-race deal. The team have not yet confirmed a driver for the car for the season's fifth race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Shane van Gisbergen, like Williams, joined Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series team for the full 2024 schedule, and he is the other confirmed driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for the Cup Series season thus far. He is set to make his first start of the year in the season's sixth race at Circuit of the Americas. In total, he is slated to compete in seven races this year.
Combined, Williams, Kraus, and van Gisbergen entered the 2024 season with five career Cup Series starts, none of which with Kaulig Racing.
Neither Allmendinger nor Williams have any more confirmed Cup Series starts lined up for Kaulig Racing at the moment, but it is expected that their schedules will expand. In total, the No. 16 Chevrolet still needs a driver for 21 of the remaining 34 points races on the schedule.
The Pennzoil 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 3.