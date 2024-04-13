NASCAR team making another driver change for Texas race
Ty Dillon is set to return to Kaulig Racing for a second start behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing opted to bring back their 2022 approach when it came to the No. 16 Chevrolet throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, rolling with multiple drivers instead of sticking with a single full-timer like they did last year with A.J. Allmendinger.
Through the first eight races of the season, the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet has only remained the same from one race to the next on one occasion. That happened when Derek Kraus made the first two starts of his career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway in March.
Allmendinger, who now competes full-time for Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team, has driven the car twice so far this season, and he made an additional start behind the wheel of the No. 13 Chevrolet when the team added the non-charter entry at Circuit of the Americas when Shane van Gisbergen drove the chartered No. 16 car.
Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet changes hands again
Van Gisbergen, who also competes full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, has made just one appearance so far this season. Fellow Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has made two starts, including one in this past Sunday afternoon's race at Martinsville Speedway.
Kraus has made two starts, and Ty Dillon finally made his first start two weekends ago at Richmond Raceway. Now Dillon is set to return for his second start of the season this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, marking yet another driver change for Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet.
This 267-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval is the second of five races on Dillon's schedule, and it is the last until the season's 18th race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in late June.
Van Gisbergen has seven more scheduled starts and Kraus has four. Allmendinger and Williams don't have any, but that is expected to change. The No. 16 Chevrolet officially remains without a confirmed driver for 13 of the 28 races remaining on this year's schedule.
The next race for which the car is without a confirmed driver is the race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28, as van Gisbergen is set to compete at Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday, April 21.
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 14. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!