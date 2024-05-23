NASCAR team makes key driver change for the Coca-Cola 600
By Asher Fair
Shane van Gisbergen, who competes full-time for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is one of five drivers to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet for Matt Kaulig's Cup Series team at some point throughout the first half of the 26-race regular season.
All five drivers have driven it in multiple races, with van Gisbergen getting the opportunity at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superespeedway.
Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series teammates A.J. Allmendinger and Josh Williams have driven it in three races and two races, respectively, with Allmendinger technically adding a fourth start in this past weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Derek Kraus has made four starts while Ty Dillon has made two.
Shane van Gisbergen returning to Kaulig Racing
Now van Gisbergen, who did not compete in the All-Star Race despite being eligible to do so, is set to return to the No. 16 Chevrolet and compete in the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the Cup Series schedule, this Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Beyond this weekend's race, there are 22 races remaining on the 2024 Cup Series schedule, and a driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet has only been confirmed for 10 of then. Van Gisbergen has five more starts lined up while Dillon has three and Kraus has two.
After the Coca-Cola 600, van Gisbergen is set to return for the races at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24; Watkins Glen International on Sunday, September 15; Talladega on Sunday, October 12; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20.
Van Gisbergen won the inaugural race on the streets of Chicago last year to become the first driver to win a Cup Series race on debut since 1963.
Tune in to Fox at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.