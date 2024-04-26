NASCAR team makes ninth driver change of 2024 for Dover race
Kaulig Racing have once again opted to change drivers, selecting A.J. Allmendinger for this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Through the first 10 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, there has been just one instance in which the driver of Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet has remained the same from one race to the next.
Five drivers have driven the car for Matt Kaulig's team so far this year, and all five have done so in two races each. Those five drivers include the Xfinity Series team's three full-time drivers -- A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, and Shane van Gisbergen -- as well as Derek Kraus and Ty Dillon.
Kraus is the only driver to make consecutive starts behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet so far this year. He made the first two starts of his Cup Series career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway back in March.
Other than that, Kaulig Racing have changed drivers every week, and after van Gisbergen led three laps and drove the No. 16 Chevrolet to a 28th place finish in Sunday afternoon's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, that is set to be the case once again for this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Kaulig Racing change drivers again for Dover
Until this week, Kaulig Racing had not confirmed a driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware. Now they have announced that Allmendinger is set to drive the car this weekend.
Beyond this weekend, there are 25 races remaining on this year's schedule, and Kaulig Racing have only announced a driver for 13 of them. Van Gisbergen is set to make six more starts while Kraus is set to make four more and Dillon is set to make three more.
The team have already announced drivers for the next four points races at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5 (Kraus), Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12 (Kraus), Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 (van Gisbergen), and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday, June 2 (Kraus).
The next race on the schedule for which the No. 16 Chevrolet still needs a driver is the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.
It would not be surprising to see Allmendinger or van Gisbergen in the car for this event, given their road course prowess, nor would it be surprising to see the team bring back the non-charter No. 13 Chevrolet for one of the two, just like they did for Allmendinger at Circuit of the Americas when van Gisbergen piloted the No. 16 Chevrolet.
