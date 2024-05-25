NASCAR team changes drivers for first Coca-Cola 600 since 2021
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports did not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series at all in 2023 following an abbreviated 2022 season saw them make just two appearances after both of their entries failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Since making their Cup Series debut in 2017, it marked their first season without any starts.
But they made their way back to Cup Series competition in 2024. Timmy Hill, who hadn't competed in any Cup Series races since 2021, drove the No. 66 Ford at Circuit of the Americas in March. David Starr, who also hadn't competed in any Cup Series races since 2021, then drove the car at Martinsville Speedway a few weeks later.
Hill returned for this past weekend's All-Star Race festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway, specifically competing in the All-Star Open, as he did not qualify for the main event.
MBM Motorsports set for Coca-Cola 600 return
MBM Motorsports have not competed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the longest race on the NASCAR schedule and one of the crown jewels on the Cup Series calendar, since 2021. Three years ago, they entered the No. 66 Toyota, and David Starr was its driver.
Starr was initially set to return for this weekend's race, but now it is B.J. McLeod who is set to compete. McLeod has not competed for the team since making select Xfinity Series starts for the organization back in 2015.
McLeod is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in this Sunday evening's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval. While MBM Motorsports have several planned starts lined up on the remainder of the 2024 schedule, the Coca-Cola 600 is the only race for which they currently have a confirmed driver.
They also plan to compete in the regular season races at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16; Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30; the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
Their planned playoff appearances are slated to come at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway starting at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26.