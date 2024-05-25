NASCAR team confirms late driver change for the Coca-Cola 600
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports returned to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly two years a few months ago at Circuit of the Americas, doing so with Timmy Hill behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. The Carl Long-team returned a few weeks later at Martinsville Speedway, this time with David Starr behind the wheel.
Neither Hill nor Starr had competed in any Cup Series races since 2021, though Hill had attempted to qualify for the 2022 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with MBM Motorsports.
After Hill returned again last weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Open, Starr was set to return again this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. The team have not competed in the longest race on the Cup Series schedule since 2021, and Starr was their driver three years ago.
However, Starr is focusing on his driving school event at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, meaning that he will not compete in the 400-lap crown jewel race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.
Instead, it is B.J. McLeod who is set to drive the No. 66 Ford at Charlotte this weekend.
McLeod has never competed for MBM Motorsports in the Cup Series, though he did compete in select races for the organization in the Xfinity Series back in 2015.
McLeod co-owns the Live Fast Motorsports Cup Series with Matt Tifft. After three years competing full-time, they sold their charter after the 2023 season and scaled back for 2024.
The team have made just three appearances so far this year, all with McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet. He failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 and went on to compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, placing 24th and 32nd, respectively.
The No. 66 Ford is one of four non-charter cars on the entry list for the Coca-Cola 600. With 40 cars on the entry list, all drivers are locked into the race.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26.