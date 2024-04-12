NASCAR team not returning at Texas after competing at Martinsville
MBM Motorsports made somewhat of an unexpected appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, but they will not compete at Texas Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
When MBM Motorsports announced their plans to return to the NASCAR Cup Series, where they had not competed since April 2022, starting with last month's race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), this past Sunday afternoon's race at Martinsville Speedway was not among their 12 planned starts.
But after Timmy Hill drove the No. 66 Ford in what was his first Cup Series start since 2021 at COTA, the Carl Long-owned team did end up returning for the Cook Out 400, fielding the No. 66 Ford for another driver making his first start since 2021 in David Starr.
However, there will be no unexpected MBM Motorsports appearance on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
MBM Motorsports not returning at Texas
There are just two non-charter cars on the entry list for this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.
They are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Austin Hill for the first time in 2024, and the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, which is set to be driven by Jimmie Johnson for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
The next planned start for MBM Motorsports is also one which was not a part of their initial slate. They plan to return for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19, again with Hill behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. His goal will simply be to get into the main event via the All-Star Open beforehand.
The team have only confirmed a driver for one other race this season, that being the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Starr is set to return for this race.
Beyond that, MBM Motorsports plan to field an entry at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16; Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30; the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; and Daytona on Saturday, August 24.
They also plan to make five appearances during the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 14 for the live broadcast of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today if you have not already had the chance to do so!