NASCAR team drops back down to two cars for Darlington race
By Asher Fair
For the second time in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill this past Sunday night at Kansas Speedway.
Hill, who has competed full-time for Richard Childress' team in the Xfinity Series since 2022, made his Cup Series debut with the organization behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway in 2022. It was the only race in which the team fielded a third car in 2022.
They only fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for one race in 2023 as well, but that was for Brodie Kostecki at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Hill did make select Cup Series appearances throughout the season, but they all came with Beard Motorsports.
Hill returned to Richard Childress Racing's Cup Series team for the race at Texas Motor Speedway last month but was knocked out early with a steering issue. He finished in 33rd place on Sunday night at Kansas.
RCR back to two cars for Darlington
Richard Childress Racing will not field the No. 33 Chevrolet in this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Darlington Raceway. Just as they did for the two races after the race at Texas, they will revert to a two-car team this weekend, fielding only the entries for their full-time drivers: the No. 3 Chevrolet for Austin Dillon and the No. 8 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch.
The No. 33 Chevrolet is expected to be fielded again at Sonoma Raceway next month, when Will Brown is believed to be making his Cup Series debut. Hill is set for at least two more starts in the car this year, but the locations of those races have not yet been confirmed.
There are no non-charter cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday's race, meaning that for just the fourth time in 13 races this year, there are only 36 drivers set to compete.
The Goodyear 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 12.