NASCAR: Three teams expanding for Chicago street race
By Asher Fair
Three NASCAR Cup Series teams that usually only run two cars are set to run three in this Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.
Kaulig Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and RFK Racing have added the No. 13 Chevrolet, the No. 33 Chevrolet, and the No. 60 Ford, respectively, for this 75-lap race around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois.
A.J. Allmendinger is set to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet, Austin Hill is set to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet, and Joey Hand is set to drive the No. 60 Ford.
Sunday's race, which is set to be just the second street race in Cup Series history, marks just the second time Kaulig Racing will have run three cars this season. They also entered the No. 13 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in March.
Although most of his starts this season have come behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet, Allmendinger drove the No. 13 Chevrolet in that race as well. Shane van Gisbergen, as he did at COTA, is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet on Sunday as he aims to go back-to-back in the Windy City.
The race marks the fourth time Richard Childress Racing have expanded to three cars this season. Hill drove the No. 33 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway in April and Kansas Speedway in May, and Will Brown made his Cup Series debut in the car at Sonoma Raceway last month.
It marks the third time RFK Racing have expanded to three cars this season. They also entered the No. 60 Ford in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway for David Ragan in February, and Cameron Waters made his Cup Series debut in the car at Sonoma.
Hand has not competed in the Cup Series since the 2022 season, when he competed in all six road course races for Rick Ware Racing.
Though only three teams are set to expand to three cars this weekend, the entry list contains four non-charter entries, meaning that the race is set to see a full 40-car field.
MBM Motorsports are set to return for their fifth race of the season and field the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki, who is set to become the Carl Long-owned team's fifth different driver in 2024. Bilicki has competed in the Cup Series each year since 2017, but he has not yet competed at NASCAR's top level this year.
Tune in to NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 7 for the live broadcast of the Grant Park 165 from the Chicago Street Course.