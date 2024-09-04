NASCAR: Top landing spot for Stewart-Haas Racing's final charter
By Asher Fair
Trackhouse Racing Team recently confirmed the rumor that had been circulating for the past several months, announcing that they have indeed acquired a third charter for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and added Shane van Gisbergen to a full-time driver lineup already consisting of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.
The team's third charter is one of the four currently used by Stewart-Haas Racing. Stewart-Haas Racing are set to shut down at the end of the 2024 season.
One of the other three is set to be retained by team co-owner Gene Haas to run Haas Factory Team, which have already confirmed current Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer as their full-time driver for next year.
Stewart-Haas Racing charters on the move
One of the other two is set to be acquired by Front Row Motorsports. Like the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team, the Bob Jenkins-owned team also plan to expand from two cars to three.
They have re-signed Todd Gilliland and added current Stewart-Haas Racing Cup Series driver Noah Gragson to their driver lineup, though Michael McDowell is set to leave after seven years and move to Spire Motorsports as Zane Smith's replacement, leaving them with one open seat to fill.
Smith signed a development deal with Trackhouse Racing Team before the 2024 season, but it was announced before the van Gisbergen confirmation that he and the team have cut ties. He has been linked to the third Front Row Motorsports Ford for 2025.
That leaves one more Stewart-Haas Racing charter.
23XI Racing have long been rumored to be the other buyer as they too aim to expand from two cars to three, but nothing has been confirmed, and team co-owner Denny Hamlin has been among those most vocal about his frustration with NASCAR over the ongoing lack of progress on a new charter deal.
Their driver lineup currently consists of Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Wallace does not yet have a deal in place for 2025. Riley Herbst has been rumored as the most likely option for a potential third 23XI Racing Toyota next year.
23XI Racing remain the most likely buyer. But amid reports that longtime JTG Daugherty Racing primary sponsor Kroger could be moving to RFK Racing next year, the Ford team have emerged as a possibility for expansion from two cars to three as well.
Their driver lineup currently consists of team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.