NASCAR: Trackhouse decision sets up possible reunion in 2025
By Randy Smith
Trackhouse Racing Team knew they were going to find themselves in a tough position for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team co-owned by Justin Marks and Pitbull signed Zane Smith to a development deal ahead of the 2024 season, but they also had Shane van Gisbergen waiting in the wings after he signed a similar deal.
Smith is a former Truck Series champion, and van Gisbergen won on Cup Series debut last July, something that hadn't been done since 1963. Smith has spent the 2024 season competing on loan for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series, while van Gisbergen has competed for Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series program.
Smith sits in last place in the Cup Series standings among full-time drivers, while van Gisbergen has won three races this year and appears to be a threat for the Xfinity Series championship.
When Trackhouse Racing Team acquired a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, they could only keep one of the two drivers, and they decided to add van Gisbergen to a lineup already consisting of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.
Van Gisbergen is set to pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet in 2025, and just before his promotion was announced, Smith was released by the team.
But Smith's release from Trackhouse Racing Team could set up a reunion that may revive his career.
With Smith now a free agent, he can sign with any team for the 2025 NASCAR season. Front Row Motorsports, the team with which he won his Truck Series title in 2022, recently acquired a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing as well.
Though they have already added Noah Gragson and re-signed Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell is set to leave to replace Smith at Spire Motorsports, leaving the team with a seat to fill.
Smith's name has been linked to that seat pretty much since the start, and he would not be a stranger to their Cup Series program. He piloted the No. 36 Ford for the team in last year's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and started six additional Cup Series races for the Bob Jenkins-owned team in 2023.
With Smith's release from Trackhouse Racing Team now confirmed, it's more likely than not that he will return to Front Row Motorsports, the team with which he was ironically once contractually tied through 2026. The move would solidify the growing team's three-car driver lineup for next season and perhaps beyond.