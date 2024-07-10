NASCAR driver switches teams after unexpectedly missing a race
By Asher Fair
Thad Moffitt landed his first full-time NASCAR national series ride in 2024, signing with Faction46 to drive the No. 46 Chevrolet in the Truck Series. But before the series' most recent race at Nashville Speedway two weekends ago, the late decision was made by the team to put Dawson Cram in the truck.
Now the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty is set to return to the series, and he is set to return behind the wheel of the No. 46 Chevrolet.
However, that No. 46 Chevrolet now belongs to Young's Motorsports, not Faction46. Faction46 began competing in the Truck Series this season, but now they face an uncertain future. The owner points of the No. 46 team have also been transferred to Young's Motorsports.
Thad Moffitt to Young's Motorsports
Young's Motorsports already compete full-time in the Truck Series with Mason Massey behind the wheel of the No. 02 Chevrolet. They have also fielded the No. 20 Chevrolet in select races, plus the No. 12 Toyota in one.
Moffitt competed for Young's Motorsports back in 2022 at Knoxville Speedway and finished in 31st place behind the wheel of the No. 20 Chevrolet.
The 23-year-old Trinity, North Carolina native is expected to compete in each of the 2024 season's final 10 races, beginning with this Friday evening's CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway. He sits in 30th place in the point standings with a top finish of 18th at Darlington Raceway this year.
Cram does not have plans to return to the Truck Series after placing 20th for Faction46 at Nashville in what was his first start since May 2023. He does, however, still compete part-time for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.
Though he did not compete in this past Saturday afternoon's race on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, Cram is expected to compete in each of the 2024 Xfinity Series season's final 15 races, starting with Saturday afternoon's Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono.
Tune in to Fox this Friday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the 70-lap CRC Brakleen 175 around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and tune in to USA Network this Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the 90-lap Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.