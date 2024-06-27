NASCAR: Two driver changes confirmed for Nashville race
By Asher Fair
Two of the 36 charter cars, the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, have been shared by several drivers throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The No. 15 Ford has been driven by Kaz Grala in a majority of the races. Grala has driven the car in 14 of the season's first 18 races, including the three most recent events. On the other hand, the No. 16 Chevrolet has seen a driver change almost every race, with a total of five drivers having spent time behind the wheel of the car.
But Grala will not compete in this coming Sunday afternoon's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, and the No. 16 Chevrolet is set to see another driver change.
Riley Herbst has driven the No. 15 Ford twice so far this year, first in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February, and more recently in the race at Kansas Speedway back in May.
Herbst is set to return for his third appearance of the season in Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval. The only other driver of the No. 15 Ford so far this season, Cody Ware, has also made two appearances.
A.J. Allmendinger has made six starts for Kaulig Racing so far this year, including five behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. Prior to this past weekend's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Allmendinger had driven the car in two straight races, and he is set to return for the Ally 400.
Four other drivers have driven the No. 16 Chevrolet at some point this season, most recently Ty Dillon. Dillon made his third start of the year with the team at New Hampshire. Derek Kraus has made five starts, Shane van Gisbergen has made three, and Josh Williams has made two.
