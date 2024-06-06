NASCAR: Two teams expanding to three cars for Sonoma race
By Asher Fair
Following a race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this past Sunday which did not feature any non-charter cars, two NASCAR Cup Series teams are set to add entries for this coming Sunday afternoon's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Both Richard Childress Racing and RFK Racing, which usually run only their two charter entries, are set to field three cars in this 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California.
Richard Childress Racing are set to add the No. 33 Chevrolet while RFK Racing are set to add the No. 60 Ford. Both are set to do so for drivers who have never before competed in a Cup Series race.
Two drivers set for NASCAR Cup Series debuts at Sonoma
Will Brown, who currently leads the Australian Supercars Championship standings, is set to make his Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. He is set to join Austin Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolet and Kyle Busch behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet on Richard Childress Racing's driver roster.
Cam Waters, who also competes in Supercars and sits in fourth place in the standings, is set to make his Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 60 Ford. He is set to join Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford and Chris Buescher behind the wheel of the No. 17 Ford on RFK Racing's driver roster.
Richard Childress Racing have fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet twice this season, both times for full-time Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill. Hill drove the car at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.
RFK Racing have only fielded the No. 60 Ford, which they refer to as "Stage 60", once this season. David Ragan successfully qualified the car for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and got to compete in the "Great American Race".
