NASCAR: Two teams scaling back, dropping a car for Richmond race
By Asher Fair
Richard Childress Racing and Legacy Motor Club have both expanded from two cars to three cars on a number of occasions throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season thus far, and both did so for the most recent race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway three Sundays ago.
Ty Dillon made his first start for his grandfather's Cup Series team since 2015, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet alongside brother Austin and teammate Kyle Busch.
Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson made his sixth start of the 2024 season behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota, joining teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.
But neither one of those two teams will be fielding a third car in this coming Sunday evening's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
RCR, Legacy drop back to two cars for Richmond
Richard Childress Racing do plan to field the No. 33 Chevrolet later this season in at least one more race for Austin Hill, but they have not yet confirmed any additional starts or any locations. Legacy Motor Club are set to bring back the No. 84 Toyota for three more events, with September's race at Kansas Speedway being the next.
The other team that fielded a non-charter entry in the Brickyard 400, MBM Motorsports, do plan to compete at Richmond. Parker Retzlaff is set to make his Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
The No. 66 Ford has made six appearances in points races so far this season, and the team have six more planned for it after this weekend, starting with the race at Daytona International Speedway later this month.
This car is the only non-charter car on the entry list for Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval, which is set to become the first track to host two Cup Series races this season.
The Cook Out 400 is the 23rd race on the 36-race schedule, and the track also hosted the season's seventh race back in late March.
There are 14 races remaining on the 2024 schedule, and there are no more off weekends on the calendar from now until the end of the season. Of those 14 races, 10 are set to be contested at tracks that hosted races earlier in the year.
The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 11. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!