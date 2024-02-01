NASCAR: Updated 2024 Daytona 500 entry list (one driver out)
There are currently 41 cars on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
With February underway, the start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner. The Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this Sunday, and the season is officially scheduled to get underway two weeks later with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
It is believed that the entry list for the 200-lap "Great American Race" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is not done growing. But even if it is, that still leaves us with 41 cars, and just 40 cars can compete in the event.
The 36 charter entries are all locked into the race, including the one which does not yet have a driver (Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford).
As of now, there are five drivers going for the final four spots. Two of those spots are set to be determined in the single-car qualifying session (Wednesday, February 14) and the other two are set to be determined in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Thursday, February 15, 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).
Here's a look at where the entry list stands at the start of the month.
2024 Daytona 500: Updated entry list
NOTE: * = non-charter entry. (R) = rookie.
Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 62* - Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 34 - Michael McDowell
No. 36* - Kaz Grala
No. 38 - Todd Gilliland
Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman
Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs
JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger
No. 31 - Daniel Hemric
Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones
No. 84* - Jimmie Johnson
Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 78* - B.J. McLeod
RFK Racing, Ford
No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
No. 60* - David Ragan
Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch
Rick Ware Racing, Ford
No. 15 - TBD
No. 51 - Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 7 - Corey LaJoie
No. 71 - Zane Smith (R)
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
No. 4 - Josh Berry (R)
No. 10 - Noah Gragson
No. 14 - Chase Briscoe
No. 41 - Ryan Preece
Team Penske, Ford
No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano
Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet
No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez
23XI Racing, Toyota
No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick
Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
No. 21 - Harrison Burton
