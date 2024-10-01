NASCAR veteran returning again, but in a different car
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet has been driven by five different individuals through the first 30 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, with A.J. Allmendinger leading the way with 10 starts behind the wheel of the car he drove full-time last year. His most recent appearance came at Bristol Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
But Allmendinger, who currently competes full-time for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series and competed full-time in the Cup Series for the organization last year, has made a total of 13 Cup Series starts this year, not just 10.
On three occasions this season, Kaulig Racing have added the No. 13 Chevrolet, and on all three occasions, they have done so for Allmendinger. He drove the non-chartered No. 13 car at Circuit of the Americas in March, the Chicago Street Course in July, and Watkins Glen International in September. On all three occasions, Shane van Gisbergen, one of Allmendinger's Xfinity Series teammates, drove the No. 16 car.
For the first time this season, the team are set to field the No. 13 Chevrolet in an oval race.
Allmendinger is set to pilot the entry for the fourth time this season in this coming Sunday afternoon's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Van Gisbergen, who drove the No. 16 Chevrolet at the track back in April, is set to do so again in this 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.
Allmendinger does not currently have any more Cup Series starts planned in 2024 after this weekend, though that is subject to change.
Allmendinger set for full-time return in 2025
Instead of rotating drivers in and out of the No. 16 car next year, Allmendinger is set to drive it full-time like he did a year ago.
Additionally, the No. 31 Chevrolet has been renumbered to No. 10, and Ty Dillon is set to replace Daniel Hemric full-time next year, giving the team two full-time drivers like they had last year with Allmendinger and Justin Haley. Dillon has also driven the No. 16 car on five occasions this year.
Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 6 for the live broadcast of the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway.