NASCAR: How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 for free
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin this weekend, and you can watch the Daytona 500 for free.
By Asher Fair
After a three-and-a-half-month offseason, NASCAR Cup Series action is officially set to get back underway this weekend with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Action returned two weekends ago with the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, but the Daytona 500 is the first of 36 points races on this year's schedule, which runs from this weekend all the way to November.
The starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval was set via the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday night and the two Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday night.
Team Penske's Joey Logano is set to start the race from the pole position behind the wheel of his No. 22 Ford, while Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell is set to join him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 34 Ford.
A full Daytona 500 starting lineup can be found here.
Watch the Daytona 500 for free
By signing up for a free trial of FuboTV today, you can watch this year's Daytona 500 for free! The race is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.
Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer are set to return to the broadcast booth for another year together, and they are set to be joined by newcomer Kevin Harvick after Harvick retired from Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season.
JTG Daugherty Racing's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the reigning Daytona 500 winner.
Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, which features races on both Fox and Fox Sports 1, began at the Busch Light Clash two weekends ago. It is set to run through the race a Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9, after which point NBC and USA Network are set to take over for the remainder of the 2024 season.