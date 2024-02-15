NASCAR: How to watch the Bluegreen Vacations Duels for free
Thursday night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels are set to solidify the starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 this Sunday.
By Asher Fair
The front row for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was set by yesterday night's single-car qualifying session, as were the starting lineups for tonight's two Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for the 66th annual "Great American Race", and he is set to be joined on the front row by Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell.
Tonight's races are set to be 60-lap races around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and the results are set to solidify the entire starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race.
Logano is set to lead the field to the green flag in race one alongside Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, and McDowell is set to lead the field to the green flag in race two alongside Team Penske's Austin Cindric.
Watch Daytona's Bluegreen Vacations Duels for free
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the first race beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, and it is set to provide live coverage of the second race beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Tonight's Duels are also set to determine which two drivers (of non-charter entries) fail to qualify for the Daytona 500. After Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo and RFK Racing's David Ragan locked themselves into the field yesterday night, four more drivers have the chance to do so tonight.
Those four drivers are Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson.
In the event that Alfredo or Ragan (or both) lock into the race via their Duel results as well, the remaining open spot (or spots) will go to the next fastest driver (or drivers) among the non-charter entries from yesterday's single-car qualifying session. The third and fourth quickest drivers among that group were Johnson and McLeod, respectively.
The drivers who officially lock in on speed are set to start the Daytona 500 on the 20th and final row, while the drivers who officially end up locking on based on their Duel results are set to have their starting positions determined by those Duel results.
