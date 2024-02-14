NASCAR: Two drivers will miss the 2024 Daytona 500
There are 42 cars on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, but only 40 can compete in the race.
By Asher Fair
The entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set at 42 cars following the confirmation of NY Racing Team's No. 44 Chevrolet, although that car is still without a confirmed driver.
But because only 40 drivers can compete in the 200-lap "Great American Race" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked oval in Daytona Beach, Florida, two drivers will ultimately fail to qualify.
The 36 drivers who are set to pilot the charter cars are locked into the event no matter where they end up in the speed chart during the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday, February 14, or where they finish in their respective Bluegreen Vacations Duel race on Thursday, February 15.
That effectively means there are six drivers going for the final four Daytona 500 spots.
Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, David Ragan is set to drive the No. 60 Ford for RFK Racing, Anthony Alfredo is set to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports, B.J. McLeod is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports, and Jimmie Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.
As noted above, NY Racing Team still need to confirm a driver for the No. 44 Chevrolet, and it won't be Greg Biffle.
Two of the open spots go to the fastest two of these drivers in the single-car qualifying session. The remaining two go to whichever drivers finish as the highest among the non-charter entries in their respective Duel race.
Should a driver (or drivers) effectively qualify twice, the next open spot (or spots) will go to the next fastest driver (or drivers) from the single-car qualifying session.
Either way, two of these six drivers will not compete in the 66th annual Daytona 500.
The drivers who officially qualify on speed are set to occupy the 20th and final row on the grid in 39th and 40th place.
The drivers who lock in via their Duel result are set to have their starting position determined by said result, just like everybody else in the field (minus the two drivers who secured the front row in single-car qualifying).
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the single-car qualifying session beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET this evening, and it is set to provide live coverage of the Bluegreen Vacations Duels beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET tomorrow night. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Daytona 500 itself beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.