NASCAR: How to watch the Busch Light Clash for free
While the race has shifted from Fox to Fox Sports 1, NASCAR fans can still catch the Busch Light Clash live from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for free.
By Asher Fair
Due to the threat of torrential rain and flooding in the Los Angeles area throughout Sunday, NASCAR has announced that the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been moved up to 8:00 p.m. ET. Saturday night. It had initially been scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
The event is still set to consist of a practice/qualifying session, which is set to begin at 5:35 p.m. ET, but there will no longer be four 25-lap heat races or a 75-lap last chance qualifier.
There is only set to be a 150-lap main event around the flat, purpose-built, quarter-mile oval inside the home of the USC Trojans. The practice/qualifying session is set to determine the starting lineup for the main event, though an additional driver is set to be added based on last year's standings. The field is set to consist of 23 drivers.
Watch the Busch Light Clash for free
Unfortunately for NASCAR fans, the qualifying format for the event isn't the only thing that has been altered due to the schedule change.
Fox is no longer set to broadcast the race. Due to the date change, Fox Sports 1 is now set to provide live coverage.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET this evening for the live broadcast of the Busch Light Clash from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Due to the schedule change, Fox's first race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is now set to be the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18 (2:30 p.m. ET).