Replacement confirmed for 25-year NASCAR veteran in 2026

NASCAR's longest tenured driver, who had not missed a Truck Series start since the 2000 season, announced during the 2025 season that he planned to step down from his role as a full-time competitor once the season ended.

Three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton spent 25 years competing full-time in the series, including 24 for ThorSport Racing. The 49-year-old Tulare, California native, whose most recent victory came in 2020, decided it was time to move on after back-to-back seasons in which he did not qualify for the playoffs.

Crafton's goal is still to compete part-time in 2026; he didn't officially retire, per se. But ThorSport Racing's new driver has been announced.

Cole Butcher to drive for ThorSport Racing in 2026

29-year-old Canadian Cole Butcher, who appeared in the Truck Series for the first time a year ago in two races with Halmar Friesen Racing, is set to join ThorSport Racing full-time in 2026, though he won't be behind the wheel of the No. 88 truck that Crafton piloted for 21 consecutive seasons.

2024 series champion Ty Majeski shifted over from the No. 98 Ford to Crafton's old No. 88 Ford, and Jake Garcia, who had driven the No. 13 Ford, was named the new driver of the No. 98 Ford after making his first playoff appearance in 2025. Butcher is set to drive the No. 13 Ford, even though he is technically the driver set to replace Crafton.

Ben Rhodes has spent the past 10 seasons competing for ThorSport Racing, winning two championships along the way, and is expected to return to the No. 99 Ford. He has been in the No. 99 truck since 2019, though he also missed the playoffs in 2025.

Jayski lists Rhodes and the No. 99 entry as having unknown plans with just under a month to go until the 2026 season is scheduled to get underway.

